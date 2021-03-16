Covid-19: India records 24,982 new cases and 131 deaths

New Delhi: With 24,982 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,14,09,831 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll increased to 1,58,856 with 131 new fatalities.

The active caseload has increased to 2,23,432 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,27,543.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one crore-mark on 19 December.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,82,80,763 samples have been tested till 15 March, with 8,73,350 samples tested on Monday.