Man U, Leicester pull clear in top-four battle

London: Manchester United and Leicester City strengthened their hold on top-four places in the Premier League with wins on Sunday (March 14) but Tottenham Hotspur's hopes diminished as they lost at Arsenal in the north London derby.

An own goal by Craig Dawson gave United a 1-0 home win over fifth-placed West Ham United after Leicester City had thrashed visiting bottom club Sheffield United 5-0 to briefly go second. Tottenham had the chance to go fifth but lost 2-1 at Arsenal despite a stunning Erik Lamela goal.

The Argentine produced an exquisite ‘Rabona’ in the 33rd minute to put Spurs in front but was later sent off after a Martin Odegaard strike and Alexander Lacazette’s penalty had turned the game around for the Gunners.