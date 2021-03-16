Man U, Leicester pull clear in top-four battle

London: Manchester United and Leicester City strengthened their hold on top-four places in the Premier League with wins on Sunday (March 14) but Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes diminished as they lost at Arsenal in the north London derby.
An own goal by Craig Dawson gave United a 1-0 home win over fifth-placed West Ham United after Leicester City had thrashed visiting bottom club Sheffield United 5-0 to briefly go second. Tottenham had the chance to go fifth but lost 2-1 at Arsenal despite a stunning Erik Lamela goal.
The Argentine produced an exquisite ‘Rabona’ in the 33rd minute to put Spurs in front but was later sent off after a Martin Odegaard strike and Alexander Lacazette’s penalty had turned the game around for the Gunners.
The goal was sensational no doubt. But the most important thing is the result and we lost the game, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said after his team`s five-game winning run in all competitions came to a disappointing end.
In the day’s early kickoff, Brighton & Hove Albion secured a valuable 2-1 win at Southampton to move three points above third-bottom Fulham in the battle to avoid relegation. With fourth-placed Chelsea drawing and sixth-placed Everton losing on Saturday, United and Leicester had the chance to put some daylight between themselves and the teams directly below them in the table.