Chennai: Meatigo, an e-commerce retail brand providing fresh, raw/processed, and ready-to-cook meat products, has launched its services in Chennai.

Established by SiddhantWangdi in 2017, the Gurgaon-based platform is currently present in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Meatigo.com said it has its own delivery team which delivers an on-demand order in 120 minutes to its customers’ doorstep.