Sundar C plays lead in a crime drama

Actor-director Sundar C, who is currently busy wrapping up his upcoming directorial venture Aranmanai 3, has signed up for a new film as an actor.

Directed by Mani Seiyon of Kattapava Kanom fame, the yet-untitled project has Chandini Tamizharasan and Hebah Patel in prominent roles.

The film went on floors with a pooja ceremony, which was attended by the entire cast and crew. Touted to be a crime drama, the film also stars Abirami Venkatachalam, Kamal Kamaraj, Jayakumar, Murugadoss, Rajkumar, Murugadoss, and Rajkumar.

While Santhosh Dayanidhi is composing the music, Mani Perumal is cranking the camera for the film.

The movie is produced by VR Manikandaraman.