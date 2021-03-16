Chennai: With an aim to understand how the work sphere is changing in response to Covid-19 and what are some of the challenges and opportunities it brings with it, UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and Pearson recently came together to organise a virtual Roundtable session on “The Changing world of Work in India: Needs, Challenges and Opportunities”.

The event welcomed participation from some of the top industry professionals and education dignitaries to engage in a high-level focused dialogue on how the world of work is evolving, skills gaps that employers face, changing needs of a 21st century workplace, and the innovative steps that can be taken by industry and academia jointly to address these challenges.

Speakers on the panel included, V M Bansal, chairman, New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM) and Mussarat Hussain, AVP HR, Maruti Suzuki India among others.

Most of the conversations that took place highlighted the growing importance of soft and hard skills such as Adaptability, Communication, Teamplay, Cognitive flexibility, Digital skills and Leadership abilities in students – which all employers look for in new recruits.

Corporate leaders shared their perspectives around hiring and training in a rapidly evolving workplace along with the challenges they face with regards to skills shortages, especially in areas such as IOT, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and 5G.

There was unanimous agreement that in order to prepare youth for the world of work, deeper partnerships between industry and education are vital and education programmes have to embed employability skills to start preparing students for their future career opportunities at a younger age.