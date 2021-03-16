What led to sudden spike in Covid cases in India

Chennai: Agree or disagree, the fact is that India is once again witnessing significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Tamilnadu is one among the States that is reporting rise in corona infections and many point out election campaigns behind the spread.

“Covid norms are openly violated in the name of campaigns. Rallies and meetings of political leaders are ‘attracting’ huge crowds and with this being the case, how can one expect Covid numbers under control,” asks Murali, a social activist.

A doctor with a government hospital says, “Please consider our plight. Only after a huge battle with Covid, we managed to put the numbers under control. We paid heavily for that. And, it is difficult to even imagine another situation like that. Rules should be followed during electioneering.”

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday pointed to people’s disregard for social distancing and other guidelines. Vardhan also said that Covid-19 cases are on the rise in a few States only.

“Around 85% of cases are in five to six States. The main reason behind the increase in cases is people not taking Covid appropriate behaviour,” he said.

These comments of the Health Minister came after he highlighted on Saturday that India was ahead in numerous parameters as compared to other nations across the globe with regard to the fight against the pandemic. He appealed to all citizens to maintain the same level of awareness against the disease as they had been doing since last year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting with Chief Ministers.

This meeting between PM and the Chief Ministers will take place at 12.30 pm on 17 March (Wednesday).

Even earlier, the Prime Minister held multiple such virtual meetings with the Chief Ministers of various States and UTs to take stock of the situation.