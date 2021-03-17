Actor Aamir Khan on Monday posted an important update about himself on his Instagram account. The actor has decided to quit social media.

The actor made his Instagram debut on March 14, 2018 but was never active on social media. He used Instagram only to post important updates about his work.

The actor’s production house, Aamir Khan Productions, started their Instagram account on Sunday.

Aamir’s next release is Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.