Ajith’s to shoot in Spain

Ajith’s Valimai is all set to kick off next month in Spain. The makers have completed around 90% of the shoot in Hyderabad and surrounding locales. Sources say that with the final schedule in Spain, the makers will wrap up the shoot.

Produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru fame is directing the film.

Touted to be an intense cop action thriller, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Valimai and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.

The first look of the film will be out on May 1 for Ajith’s 50th birthday and the producers eyeing a grand release for Independence Day Weekend.

Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are playing pivotal characters in the film.

NT Bureau

