Apollo beats Japan in MitraClip procedures

Chennai: The Apollo Hospitals group said it has successfully completed four back-to-back MitraClip procedures in one day.

The MitraClip implants were carried out on four patients suffering from severe heart failure on the same day, surpassing Japan where MitraClip procedures were performed on three patients in a day. The four procedures were performed at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai by Dr Sai Satish, senior interventional cardiologist.

The minimally invasive method used in MitraClip therapy allows repair of a leaking mitral valve without open heart surgery, and is a lifesaver for patients at high surgical risk.

All four patients, the oldest of whom was 87 years old, went home walking within three days and are currently doing well.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “It is indeed a matter of pride that our surgeons are achieving milestones that are a first in the Asian continent. With the MitraClip, we are able to treat patients with severe mitral regurgitation who are at prohibitive surgical risk and offer them a second lease of life.”