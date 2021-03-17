Congress releases remaining candidates list for TN

Chennai: The Congress has released the second list of four candidates for the Tamilnadu Assembly elections.

JG Prince has been fielded from Colachel, from where he is the sitting MLA currently.

Another legislator S Vijayadharani will contest from the Vilavancode constituency.

Tamilnadu Youth Congress President JMH Hassan will contest the polls from the Velacheri constituency. S Rajakumar has been fielded from Mayiladuthurai.

Earlier on Tuesday, the TNCC released its manifesto for the 6 April Assembly elections, promising to introduce total prohibition, restoration of powers to the local bodies, five year tax exemption for new entrepreneurs, besides 50 per cent subsidy to bank loans availed by small and marginal sections affected by demonetisation, GST and corona pandemic.

The Congress is facing the polls as part of the Opposition DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Releasing the manifesto, TNCC president K S Alagiri said new schemes would be launched to create jobs for skilled youths.

He also said as per the dream of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi steps would be taken to restore the powers back to the local bodies.

Alagiri also promised that every year 500 boys and 500 girls, who have cleared the plus Two exams, would be selected in each district and provided intensive IAS training and given jobs to them.