Covid-19 vaccines being exported at the expense of Indians?

Chennai: The Covid-19 vaccines to foreign countries are not being sent at the expense of Indian citizens, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The Minister informed that around 5.94 crore doses of vaccine have been sent to 72 countries so far.

He said that India believed that the ‘world was our family’ and that ‘science was global’, but quoted vaccination figures to show that India was well on track in its inoculation programme.

Answering questions of multiple MPs on vaccination, including Shaktisinh Gohil and Sukhram Yadav, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “Vaccines are not being sent to other countries at the expense of Indians. Experts at the highest level and committees that the government has set up are maintaining a sensible balance about it.”