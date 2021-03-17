Global food security goes down, Asia Pacific on top in affordability

Chennai: The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released the ninth Global Food Security Index (GFSI).

It considers food security in the context of income and economic inequality, gender inequality, and environmental and natural resources inequality.

This year’s report specifically calls attention to systemic gaps and how Covid-19

exacerbated their impact on food systems.

Based on these findings, global food security has decreased for the second year in a row.

“The GFSI report gives leaders worldwide the insights they need to help ensure healthy, available and affordable food for all,” said Jim Collins, the chief executive officer at Corteva Agriscience.

“It clearly demonstrates the need to strengthen agriculture in the face of new challenges, like more extreme weather and declining natural resources.”

This year, EIU’s GFSI measures the drivers of food security through the underlying factors of affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources and resilience in the region.

The report showed that Asia Pacific recorded its best performance in the food affordability category. Ten out of the 23 countries in the region did not require any kind of food assistance in the last five years.

While there have been encouraging improvements overall, extreme weather conditions such as typhoons and Covid-19 have presented new challenges to the region. Though overall, food and resource mobilisation were achieved in Asia Pacific, decreasing the pressure of the pandemic across the region.

The GFSI also included ‘Natural Resources and Resilience’ as a fourth main category for the first time this year. This marked a significant change in methodology, revealing country’s food systems’ resiliency against climate change.

The sub-indicators under this category include food import dependency, disaster risk management and projected population growth.