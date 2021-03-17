Grundfos reveals strong financial results in 2020

Chennai: After having been significantly impacted by Covid-19 during the first half of 2020, Grundfos returned to stronger sales traction in the second half of 2020 with sales only 1.0 per cent below 2019.

Return on sales reached 9.9 per cent and in a challenging year, Grundfos also said it maintained a high customer satisfaction score and continued to deliver on its sustainability ambitions.

Profitability was impacted by restructuring costs and other non-performance items. Adjusted for these non-performance items Grundfos’ return on sales reached 11.1 per cent, which is the second highest in the company’s history.