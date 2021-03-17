Make your way to Maldives

Chennai: Despite the myriad challenges that this Covid crisis has brought upon so many, one bright spot is the newfound flexibility certain people have regarding where they can work from. So, how about a work-cation in Maldives this summer?

Visitors seeking some adventure during their island getaway can choose from a selection of curated experiences and cultural programmes, including indigenous basket weaving, private sunset boat trips to uninhabited islands and undiscovered reefs, as well as day and night fishing and private destination dining.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives also has some of the most experienced guides for snorkeling and diving excursions through the resort’s protected house reef and local waters. Travelers can return home with unforgettable memories after calmly floating under the expansive night sky with the resort’s Starlight Snorkel, or swimming next to the area’s majestic turtles on the Turtle Expedition.