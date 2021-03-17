Miffed over denial of seat, AIADMK MLA quits politics

Cuddalore: Miffed over denial of ticket for the 6 April Assembly elections, a woman sitting MLA of the ruling AIADMK and her husband have announced that they were quitting politics and public life.

AIADMK MLA Satya Panneerselvam, who was elected from Panruti constituency in the 2016 Assembly polls, and her husband have announced their decision to quit politics and public life in the form of pamphlets, which were distributed to the public.

Satya, who had commenced her election-related work a few months with the hope that she would again get a ticket to contest the poll, was upset as the party did not re-nominate her and instead named former MLA Sorathur Rajendran as its nominee for Panruti.

In the pamphlet, Satya’s husband Panneerselvam, who is the former Municipal Chairman of Panruti Muncipality, claimed that they were loyal to the party right from the days of party founder MGR.

They also paid rich tributes late leader J Jayalalithaa for rewarding him with the post of Panruti Municipality Chairman from 2011-16 and also gave an opportunity to his wife to serve the people of the constituency as MLA from 2016 to 2021.