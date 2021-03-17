Musically yours

Renowned and leading Carnatic Classical violinist, composer, and Guru, Smt Vasantha Kannan releases a Thillana with daughter and disciple Calcutta K Srividya and son Mohan Kannan.

The composition, performed by the trio with Smt Vasantha Kannan and Calcutta K Srividya both on vocals as well as violin, and Mohan Kannan providing support through guitar and backing vocals, has brought out a unique experience for the audience.

This is the first ever known classical composition in the rare raagam, Kadyutha Ganthi.

Thillana is a rhythmic piece in Carnatic music that is generally performed at the end of a concert and also widely used in classical Indian dance performances.

The presence of Jatis (or bols) for the most part of the Thillana clearly distinguishes it from other composition formats. Jatis and swarams constitute the pallavi, anupallavi, and the latter part of the charanam, while lyrics form the initial part of the charanam.

Smt Vasantha Kannan’s Thillana (Kadyutha Ganthi Raagam, Adi Thaalam), while following the traditional format, is presented with a progressive approach of blending guitar and harmonies, a concept more common in western or popular music.