RapiPay and RemitX partner for international services

Chennai: Capital India Finance Limited (CIFL), a tech enabled SME Finance player, has announced the partnership of its fintech subsidiary RapiPay and its cross-border remittances business vertical ‘RemitX’ to provide international outward remittance services to a varied set of customers.

With this development, CIFL said it has forged an alliance within the group to explore joint synergies by enabling financial technologies taking outward remittances services to India’s vast micro-markets and thereby, consolidate its position.

CIFL also said it aims to create a digital ecosystem in financial, payments and banking space to offer its services to customers both in Urban and rural India.