Rock School of London comes to Chennai

Chennai: The reputed Rock School London (RSL), which has world’s first graded exam syllabus for popular music and conducts examinations in over 45 countries, has stepped into Chennai. This will be RSL’s first ever centre in South India.

The Shri Ram Universal School, Chennai at SPR City, in association with Southside Performing Arts Center (SPAC) brings an internationally recognised qualification in dance, arts, music and other vocational courses from The Rock School London to the city.

Rock School offers a wide range of certifications for performers of various age groups.

RSL will be offering graded courses in music, electric, acoustic and bass guitar, drums, vocal, piano and keyboard, ukulele and classical piano.