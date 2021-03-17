Suriya begins shooting for Pandiraj’s film

Suriya began shooting for his new film with director Pandiraj. The actor is completely recovered from the COVID19 and he is good to begin shooting for his films.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is said to have both rural and urban flavors, unlike the director’s two previous hits Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veettu Pillai, which are full-fledged rural entertainers.

Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor and Gang Leader fame plays Suriya’s pair in the film. Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, and Vinay are playing pivotal characters in the yet-untitled family action entertainer.

Imman is composing the music for the biggie and Rathnavelu of Enthiran fame is cranking the camera.