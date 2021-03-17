TN’s daily Covid figures cross 900, total goes beyond 8.62 lakh

Chennai: Tamilnadu today witnessed a fresh high in Covid-19 infections. The State today registered 945 new cases, taking the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in the State so far to 8,62,374.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening, the capital city of Chennai registered 395 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has reached 2,39,878.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 103 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 30 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 56 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 11 and 107 new cases, respectively. Eight Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 12,564.

On the positive side, 576 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 8,43,999.