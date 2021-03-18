Ambani bomb scare: Cops suspect Hiran was thrown into water alive

Mumbai: Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the Scorpio car which was found laden with gelatine sticks outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, may have been beaten and thrown into the creek, suspects the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The report of a test conducted to determine whether auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, who was linked to the explosive-laden car parked near Ambani’s residence, died underwater was inconclusive even as it suggests he was alive when he was thrown into the Thane creek, a Maharashtra ATS official said.

Hiran’s diatom bone samples were now being sent to a forensic science laboratory in Haryana to get a clear opinion.

Mumbai’s JJ Hospital submitted the report to ATS on Wednesday. “The government lab in Haryana has expertise in conducting such tests. The samples have been sent to get a confirmed report,” said the ATS official.

Another official said that the probe team will also investigate why arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze was present at the hospital while performing the post mortem.