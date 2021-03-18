Jeep unveils the price of Wrangler

Chennai: Jeep India has announced that the Jeep Wrangler is now locally-assembled and launched in India at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom price).

Jeep India started production of the Wrangler in February and is now ready for retail across the country.

Celebrating 80 years of Jeep globally, a limited number of the Wrangler’s 80th anniversary ‘Launch Edition’ is also be available to Indian customers.

The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler is launched in two variants – the Unlimited and the legendary, Rubicon.

Both variants will be powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylinder, turbo petrol powertrain.