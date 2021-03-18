L&T launches new digital campaign

Chennai: L&T Mutual Fund, one of India’s top asset managers with total AUM of Rs 70,350 crore, has launched an integrated digital campaign called ‘Late Lateef 2021’ to reiterate the importance of investing early in Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) in order to cut the tax outgo.

The theme of the campaign is to educate the masses about avoiding procrastination in day-to-day life and the snowball effects of delaying important tasks.

Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, L&T Mutual Fund, said: “The campaign attempts to capture an average person’s inclination to wait till the last day to do important work, which includes investing in tax-saving instruments such as ELSS.”