Modi reacts to Mamata’s challenge

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning in West Bengal days ahead of a make-or-break election, today used Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Khela Hobe (game on)’ phrase to attack her and said: “Didi, O Didi – you played for 10 years. Now your game will be over and development will begin.”

Addressing an election rally in Purulia, Modi said the people of West Bengal will punish Mamata Banerjee for 10 years of misrule and politics of appeasement.

Slamming the Trinamool Congress, Modi said the TMC government did nothing but left Purulia with water stress. “TMC is engaged in playing games, have abandoned farmers,” the Prime Minister said.

He added: “These people have given Purulia a life riddled with a water crisis. They have given Purulia, migration. They have given the poor of Purulia, discriminatory governance. They have given Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward areas of the country.”