Plea in HC seeks ban on Dhanush’s ‘Karnan’ song

Chennai: The song ‘Pandarathi Puranam…’ from ‘Karnan’ starring Dhanush was released few days ago.

It has stirred a controversy now. A petition has been filed at Madras High Court seeking a ban on the song. A notice was issued to producer Dhanu, filmmaker Mari Selvaraj and Regional Censor Board seeking a reply.

The petitioner alleged that the song sung by Deva and tuned by Santosh Narayanan will create communal conflict and hence sought a ban. The film should be released only if the song is removed, he alleged.

‘Karnan’ was also in the news for releasing another song called ‘Draupadhiyin Mutham…’

The film is slated for release on 9 April and marks the first-time collaboration between Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj. Actor Rajisha Vijayan is making her Kollywood debut with ‘Karnan’, where she will be starring opposite Dhanush.