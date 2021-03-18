SKF launches 3 automotive aftermarket products

Chennai: SKF India’s Automotive Aftermarket division has announced the launch of three new products.

Created to address the changing demands of customers across sectors in India, the new products including Chain and Sprockets for two-wheeler, Timing Belts and Steering and suspension systems for four-wheelers.

Commenting on the new offerings, S Venkat Subramaniam, director, automotive business, SKF India, said, “These products demonstrate our dedication to understanding and fulfilling the needs of our customers. We believe that customer satisfaction is paramount and have been working on introducing new product lines.”