Special celebrations at FCI

Chennai: As a part of the Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the government’s initiative to mark 75 years of India’s Independence launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the formal commemoration of the Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav has been held at the Zonal Office(South), FCI, Chennai.

In a special meeting held here on this occasion, Shri R D Nazeem,ED(S), FCI, ZO (S), Chennai presided over the meeting and formally inaugurated the celebrations which will be held for 75 weeks ie from 15 March to 15 August, 2022, the Platinum Jubilee year of Indian independence.

Dr V Elumalai, GM (Genl) has requested all staff to take part in all the events / activities communicated by the FCI Headquarters and make the event a grand success.

In the meeting attended by the senior Officers and other staff, Nazeem has noted that this is a wonderful opportunity for all the employees of the organisation to contribute their best in various activities that will enhance the image of the organisation among the general public.

The ED(S) has also instructed all employees of the regions to be active on social media and ensure that no stone shall be left unturned in making this programme a huge success by way of utilising all the available resources like the Print, electronic and social media.

The activities for 75 week programme : Webinar, competitions, public media, photo exhibition, interview with the Ex-FCI officers, poster making, awareness Camp for locals/Villages, Visit to NGOs/Local Persons, street dramas, quiz pogramme, debate, short films, paper presentations, publications, photography, technical papers, seminar, workshops, godown visit, publicity, puppet show, research papers, distribution of plants to locals etc.