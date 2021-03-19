63% small business hit by coronavirus

Chennai: A survey commissioned by FedEx Express in India on the effect of the pandemic on SMEs revealed that 63 per cent of small businesses and 40 per cent of medium businesses believed that it will take more than a year to completely recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Highlighting why local support at the grassrootslevel is so important, a report by Krea University stated that nearly half of the women-led enterprises that have closed during the pandemic may never open again.

As these female entrepreneurs re-establish themselves, the growth of their small

businesses within some of the most impacted communities in India may benefit not only the small business owners, but their raw material suppliers as well.

Taking note of the above observations, initiative, FedEx Express, in association with United Way Mumbai, a non-profit organisation, is identifying women who had previously operated a small business and are providing them the resources to help re-establish themselves.

The initiative is helping more than 400 women-led small businesses across Maharashtra with key resources.