All roads lead to Goa for Mr India contest

Chennai: The biggest men’s pageant of India – Rubaru Mr India is back with an all new season.

The 17th edition of this event is scheduled to take place from 4 to 8 April at Hibis Resort in Goa.

After a series of nationwide auditions, some of the most handsome and talented men have been selected to compete at the national final show.

Four former Rubaru Mr India winners – Akash Choudhary, Prateek Baid, Ashwani Neeraj and Pardeep Kharera – will be returning to the show as the trainers and mentors of this year’s contestants.

Akash Choudhary will be the grooming expert and pageant consultant for the show; Prateek Baid will train the candidates with ramp walk and runway skills; Pardeep Kharera will be the fitness coach for the event and Ashwani Neeraj will be the nutrition and wellness expert for the event.

Karun Raman will be the first south Indian celebrity fashion choreographer who will be directing the show and was honoured for the same in Chennai recently.

Nitin Patil will be joining the show as holistic coach and motivational speaker.