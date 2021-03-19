Bose Venkat plans a biggie

Bose Venkat, whose debut directorial Kanni Madam was released recently, has announced the next project he will be helming.

Produced by MP Mahendran and P Balakumar of Move On Films, the yet-to-be-titled film will star Vijay Kumar of Uriyadi fame in the lead, along with Pasupathy.

In a statement, the makers said that the untitled film will be based on the importance of water and how the lack of it can be the reason for the Third World War. The politics and social issues are said to be discussed in a humorous, yet politically conscious manner.