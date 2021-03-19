Colgate-Palmolive eyes people with diabetes

Chennai: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has researched and developed a special toothpaste for people for diabetes.

Named Colgate for Diabetics, it has been developed through a collaboration with dentists and diabetes experts.

This launch, according to the company, aims to bring attention to the bidirectional link between diabetes management and oral health management and provides an effective solution for oral health problems faced by diabetics in an effort to help overall diabetes management.

A prominent research institution in the field of Diabetes—Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) and a leading oral health institution—Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) came together to study the link between diabetes and oral health.