Connection between corporates & cricket

Chennai: Cricket is nothing less than a religion in India. That too, its followers are mostly youngsters, who are the main target audience of many corporates. Hence, there is no wonder in big companies sponsoring the sport.

For instance, Myntra has announced its partnership with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most-decorated T20 franchise teams in India, as its official fashion partner, ahead of the upcoming cricketing extravaganza.

As part of this association, Myntra’s logo will feature on the front centre of the CSK team’s jersey, during the 14th edition of the IPL.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT Tires) has announced that it will be sponsoring seven teams in the upcoming cricket league for Season 2021.

BKT Tires has tied up with Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Interestingly, the Season marks BKT’s first collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the second consecutive partnership with the remaining sixteams, following Season 2020.