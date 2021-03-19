iTel’s Android offerings

Chennai: iTel has announced the launch of G-series Android TV device in India. The product is available across two categories 2K models and 4K models in different sizes from 32-inch to 55-inch.

Aligned with the ‘Vocal for local’ mantra, the TV portfolio is completely manufactured in India and is targeted towards aspirers and millennials from tier 3 and below markets who are vying for an upgrade to premium Smart TV experience.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India said, “Considering the spike in internet penetration and digital maturity of consumers in India, we have introduced the new range of Android TV device.”