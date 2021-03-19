Multiple campaigns to help people reach destinations quick and safe

Chennai: With modes of transportation changing and more people preferring cabs and bike taxis, players in the field have launched campaigns for safe and quick travel. And, charity is also in store.

FOR SENIORS

Uber has announced a partnership with the Robin Hood Army, a zero-funds and volunteer based organisation, for providing free rides worth Rs 50 lakh to its #SeniorPatrol programme for supporting the vaccination of senior citizens.

Uber’s offer is a part of its recently announced pledge to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), State governments and local NGOs with free rides worth Rs 10 Crores during the second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

As RHA’s mobility partner, Uber will provide free rides to help vulnerable elderly to and from vaccine centres to receive their doses across 53 Indian cities, where both Uber and RHA operate. Under the partnership, RHA volunteers will help thousands of vulnerable senior citizens, including those living in old age homes and poorer neighbourhoods, register with the CoWin app and then transport them to get innoculated.

POLAM RIGHT

In the first case, a young man at the end of his patience waiting for the public transport to arrive, books a Rapido bike service.

The second use case shows a woman getting out of the Metro and availing an already available bike taxi.

The third use case is bike taxi helping an employee, who is late for office, reach the office 10 minutes earlier. And, the fourth use case showcases a husband reaching home from office on time and at an affordable rate. These are part of #GoOhhWithRapido campaign.

‘HEAD’LINE

The year 2021 brought in a fresh ray of hope for Helmet manufacturers and witnessed a slew of new product launches.

Studds Accessories Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer (in terms of volumes sold in a year), has introduced several new helmets in the Indian market reaffirming its commitment towards providing safety and comfort to the two-wheeler riders. So far, 2021 has witnessed the launches of models like Ninja Elite Super D4 Decor Helmet, Jade D3 Decor Helmet and Thunder D7 Decor.