Trisha’s movie to release in OTT

Trisha’s 60th filmis all set to be premiered on Disney Hotstar and the makers have skipped the theatrical release.

Produced by 24hrs Productions and directed by Thirugnanam, Trisha plays a doctor, who unearths a medical crime.

The film has an ensemble of actors including Nanda Durairaj, Richard Rishi, Vela Ramamoorthy, and AL Azhagappan. The film was supposed to release last year but due to the lockdown and financial issues of the producer, they backed out at the last minute.

Besides Paramapatham Vilayattu, Trisha is currently busy with the shoot of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus period film Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, Trisha plays a Chola Princess Kundhavai.