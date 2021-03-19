Vijay Sethupathi to join hands with Ponram

Sun Pictures took to Twitter to announce that they will be bankrolling a movie with actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

The untitled project will be spearheaded by director Ponram. A short video was released to make the announcement. In the thumbnail of the video, we see a police jeep with a cap and baton, indicating that Vijay Sethupathi might essay the role of a cop in the movie. Music composer D Imman will be taking care of background scores and soundtrack for the movie.

Introducing the tentatively titled project as VJS46, the makers wrote, ‘We are happy to announce Makkal Selvan @VijaySethuOffl’s #VJS46bySunPictures directed by @ponramVVS and music by @immancomposer.’