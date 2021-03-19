Vivek meets Ilaiyarajaa

Actor Vivekh paid a visit to maestro Ilaiyaraaja in his new studio and presented him a Buddha statue. He also showed his video of playing the composer’s classic Idhazhil Kadhai Yezhudhum song from Unnaal Mudiyum Thambi.



Vivekh presented Ilaiyaraaja with a Buddha statue and also had his piano autographed by the composer. Along with his photograph, he had signed it saying Irai Arul Niraiga (May you be abundantly blessed by God). I wish he could play the piano soon, said a visibly emotional Vivekh.

On the workfront Vivekh said, ‘I have Indian 2 left to be shot, and I am awaiting the release of Yaadhum Oorey Yaavarum Kelir. Apart from these, I have Dhanush-Selvaraghavan, Legend Saravanan film and another movie with Ashok Selvan.’