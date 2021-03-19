World Sleep Day: Give your best to rest

Chennai: Today is World Sleep Day. It is being celebrated to highlight the importance of the right sleep.

The slogan for the 14th annual World Sleep Day, which is this year, is ‘Regular Sleep, Healthy Future.’

This is a call to all sleep professionals to advocate and educate the world about the importance of sleep for achieving an optimal quality of life and improve global health.

Sleep medicine professionals and researchers have been striving to impress upon all the importance of healthy sleep. They prescribe eight hours sleep a day for healthy lifestyle

“Do not underestimate the value of sleep. Sleep is involved with many physiologic systems. Quality of sleep partly rules capacity such as memory consolidation, control of inflammation, hormone regulation, cardiovascular regulation, and many other important functions,” says V Sharma, a sleep expert.

