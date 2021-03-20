A movie named after Rajini

Director Venkatesh, who had made many profitable films like Mahaprabhu, Aey, Baghavathy, and Kuthu has now started a new film titled Rajini. Vijay Sathya and Kainaat Arora are playing the lead roles in the film.

Venkatesh says that that the hero Vijay Sathya is a Rajini fan in the film and his name is Rajini Priyan so, from childhood his friends call him Rajini.

The film is said to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. How an incident that happens in one night changes the life of the hero is said to be the basic crux of the story.

It is produced by Palanivel.