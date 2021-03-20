CBI raids govt offices at 100 locations in 25 States including TN

New Delhi: The CBI has carried out preventive surprise checks at around 100 locations in 25 States to identify Union Government offices where corrupt practices could be taking place, sources said.

As part of a preventive vigilance exercise, joint surprise checks were undertaken in coordination with the vigilance wing of several Central government departments and organisations.

Sources said surprise checks were conducted at the premises of 30 government departments and organisations in more than 25 States/UTs.

Confirming the development, CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said, “these joint surprise checks are being conducted to unearth any wrong-doing at places which are prone to corruptible practices while rendering services or implementing projects of the Government of India, at the cutting edge level.”

He added: “The documents and records obtained in joint surprise checks are being scrutinized for further necessary action.”

The joint surprise checks were conducted in Cachar, Badarpur, Shillong, Agartala, Tezpur, Guwahati, Imphal, Port Blair, Itarsi, Agra, Singrauli, Goa, Meerut, Allahabad and Gorakhpur.

Similarly, searches were also conducted in Ahmedabad, Jammu, Haridwar, Naya Raipur, Gandhi Nagar, Bhusawal, Jagadhri, Firozpur, Chandigarh, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Arrakonam, Hosur, Tirupur, Coimbatore and Madhavaram.