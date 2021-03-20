Covid surge: Fresh restrictions, lockdown in Maha, MP, Odisha

New Delhi: Hit by a Covid surge, the Madhya Pradesh gover nment has announced a Sunday lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur and ordered all schools and colleges to be shut till 31 March.

Earlier, a week-long complete lockdown was imposed in Nagpur (Maharashtra).

Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 1,140 coronavirus cases, which took its total of cases to 2,73,097. The state now has over 6600 active cases.

‘Holi’ on 28 and 29 March and their related rituals shall not be observed in public places throughout Odisha. People may celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads, the Government of Odisha said.

The State government further said that considering local conditions, Collectors and Municipal Commissioners may impose appropriate restriction on entry of devotees into temples and celebrations in temples and religious places. Dola Melans if any, maybe allowed with appropriate number of participants.