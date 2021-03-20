Expanding military engagement: Rajnath

New Delhi: India and the US focused on expanding their military engagement during the recent meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the US Secretary of Defence, General Lloyd Austin, a joint statement said today.

The talks between the two focussed on ‘wide-ranging defence cooperation, expanding military to military engagement, info sharing & cooperation in emerging areas of defence & mutual logistics support,’ said Rajnath Singh.

Austin called India ‘an increasingly important partner in the rapidly shifting international dynamics’ and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to a ‘comprehensive forward-looking defence partnership with India’ for its approach to the Indo-Pacific region.

‘Our relationship is a stronghold of free & open Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi stated India stands for freedom of navigation & freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security,’ Austin added.