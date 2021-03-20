‘Free speech suffered a blow: Raghuram Rajan on university exits

New Delhi: Leading economist and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan today termed academicians Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanium’s resignation from Ashoka University as a “grievous blow to free speech’ saying that the founders ‘bartered away its soul”.

In a social media post, he said that Professor Mehta is a “thorn in the side of the establishment” as he “skewers those in government and in high offices like the Supreme Court with vivid prose and thought-provoking arguments”.

Reacting to the resignation of the academic duo political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta and noted economist Arvind Subramanian, Rajan said that if founders of the university feel that their compromises have been made in the greater interest of the university, then they are wrong.

“Free speech is the soul of a great university. By compromising on it, the founders have bartered away its soul. And if you show a willingness to barter your soul, is there any chance the pressures will go away?,” he posted on Linkedin.

He added: “As a true academic, he (Mehta) is an equal opportunity critic. He is, and I hope will continue to be, one of the intellectual leaders of liberalism in India.”

Rajan said that professor Mehta’s resignation was so sudden that in his resignation letter, he had to plead with the university to make arrangements for his driver, who would be left jobless.