Home is where my heart is: Tamannah

As one of south film industry’s most sought after actresses, Tamannaah Bhatia is always in the public eye with flashbulbs and fans following her in tandem.

In the episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ season 4, Tamannaah takes you to her personal sanctuary; her home, where she is not a star but just the daughter of a doting family.

Given her hectic shoots and travel schedule, Tamannaah is rarely at home so the time that she does get to spend time here with her family is one that she cherishes the most. It is the one place she feels she can just relax and forget about the whirlwind of activities surrounding a movie star.

The house holds a lot of memories for Tamannaah, the fondest being getting her puppy home for the first time. Coming home after a long day to a wagging tail and excited jumps is what bring her the most joy.