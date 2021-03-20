Mosquito Philosophy to  stream online from 12 March

The Mosquito Philosophy is the first mumble core film made in Tamil, it borrows heavily from the dogme95 movement. Shot in 6 hours without any written scripts or dialogues, The Mosquito Philosophy does not have retakes either. Cinematographer Jathin Shaker Raj, also the co-producer, shot the entire movie impromptu with available lights. Besides the lead actor Suresh and the director, no one among the cast and crew knew about the story. The Mosquito Philosophy screened at the 18th Chennai International film festival in Tamil cinema competition category along with the likes of Surya’s Soorarai Pottru and Vijasethupathy’s Ka Pe Ranasingahm.

In a narrative that is deceptively simple, the Mosquito Philosophy asks many questions.

The Mosquito Philosophy’ is Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan’s second film after the critically acclaimed film LENS. Jayaprakash had received the Gollapudi Srinivas National award for the ‘Best debut director’ for LENS. LENS is streaming worldwide on Netflix.