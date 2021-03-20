PM talks about global WhatsApp, FB outage

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed political rivals in West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections as he linked Friday’s global social media outage to what he described as a slow pace of development in the state.

In his election speech, he attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other political parties that have ruled Bengal in the last five decades.

‘Last night, for 50-55 minutes, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down that left everyone worried! Here in Bengal, development, belief, dreams have been down for 50-55 years, and thus, I understand your impatience to bring in a change!’ he said.

Modi said the if the party comes to power, it will undo the destruction and ruin brought about by the previous regimes in the past decades.

‘The people of Bengal gave Didi (Mamata Banerjee) 10 years, but she paid them back by giving them 10 years of destruction and violence,’ he said while addressing a mega rally in Kharagpur.