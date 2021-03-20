Priya Anand plays Radhika Apte’s role in Andhagan

Priya Anand has been roped in to play Radhika Apte’s role in, the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Hindi film

The shoot of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace with Prashanth, who plays Ayushmann Khurrana’s role and Simran reprises Tabu’s role.

Produced and directed by Thiagarajan, father of Prashanth, Karthik will be seen reprising Anil Dhawan’s role while Urvashi, Yogi Babu, KS Ravikumar, and Manobala are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music for Andhagan.