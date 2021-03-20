Raghavan Lawrence to shoot for Chandramukhi 2 soon

Lawrence is all set to shoot for Chandramukhi 2 in the first week of May.

Last year, the actor-director surprised movie buffs by announcing that he will be teaming up with P Vasu for the project, who directed the original. He also revealed that the advance amount, which he received to act in the film, has been donated for coronavirus relief efforts.

The latest update is that the actor might shoot for the film in May and a grand set is being erected in the outskirts of Chennai. Raghava Lawrence, too, in a recent interview confirmed that Chandramukhi 2 is not shelved, and the film will happen for sure.