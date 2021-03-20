Sam CS to join hands with Vidharth

Vidharth’s 25th film is an edge-seated thriller based on a new concept created sensations. Vidharth’s 25th film is an edge-seated thriller based on a new concept created sensations.

Srinivasan, director of the film had earlier mentioned that with the entire shoot completed, the team has approached a leading music director to score music. Since the songs are going to be montage-based ones and BGM plays a substantial element, they have now signed Sam CS as music composer.

While Dhanya Balakrishnan is the heroine, Vikram Jagadeesh (Ondikatta fame), Pawlin Jesica (Vaaytha fame), Marimuthu, Munar Ramesh, Nithish, Ajay, Vinod Sagar, and few more familiar actors are a part of the star-cast.

The technical comprises Jayachandran, BFA (Art), Praveen KL (Editor), Kanal Kannan (Stunt), Vivek Anand (DOP).

The film is produced by Jothi Murugan and Srinivasan for Benchmark Films. The title and first look of this film will be unveiled very soon.