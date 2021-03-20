SC’s strong question on reservation: ‘For how many generations it will continue?’

New Delhi: For how many generations would reservations in jobs and education continue, the Supreme Court sought to know during the Maratha quota case hearing on Friday and raised concerns over ‘resultant inequality’ in case the overall 50 per cent limit was to be removed.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court was hearing the petitions challenging the validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, which had extended a 16 per cent reservation for the Maratha community.

The Court had earlier also decided to hear all States in the matter, after a question of whether the Indra Sawhney case should be reconsidered cropped up. This case puts a 50 per cent cap on the reservation permissible for backward classes.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was vehemently told by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Maharashtra, that the Mandal judgment on capping the quota needed a re-look in changed circumstances.

He said the courts should leave it to States to fix reservation quotas in view of the changed circumstances and the Mandal judgment was premised on the census of 1931.